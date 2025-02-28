Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,700 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at $40,861,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,963,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 31,597.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 91,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 25,723 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE VSCO opened at $26.85 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average of $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VSCO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.18.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

