Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 200 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 305,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,853,000 after buying an additional 52,030 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 4.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 111,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,929,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 243.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 83,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,767,000 after purchasing an additional 59,261 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Lancaster Colony from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony from $232.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.33.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $190.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.35. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $209.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.10.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $509.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lancaster Colony news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $3,250,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,447,386.36. The trade was a 23.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Stories

