Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 4,400 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 5.4% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.
Option Care Health Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $33.20 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $34.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.07.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Option Care Health
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
