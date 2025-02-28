Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 500 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 29.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 22.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 80,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AXSM shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $393,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,529,450.09. The trade was a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

AXSM stock opened at $126.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.53 and a 200 day moving average of $95.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $139.13.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.01. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.47% and a negative return on equity of 223.51%. The company had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.