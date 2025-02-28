Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 266.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rush Enterprises

In related news, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,918.92. This trade represents a 20.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $634,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,892.31. The trade was a 78.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $58.00 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.99 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.19.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

