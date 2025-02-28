Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 277.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 23,453 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 17.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 85.7% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $10,928,745.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,802,871.89. This trade represents a 34.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $5,880,287.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,746,152.78. This trade represents a 50.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT stock opened at $258.95 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.86 and a 52-week high of $275.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.56.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

