HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,402,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $745,410,000 after acquiring an additional 480,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,974 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 571,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $303,689,000 after purchasing an additional 86,688 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 527,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,186,000 after purchasing an additional 40,138 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 17.5% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 319,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,988,000 after acquiring an additional 47,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $712.63 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $881.13. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,919.00, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $739.58 and a 200-day moving average of $638.60.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total value of $82,085.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,179 shares in the company, valued at $43,668,958.41. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.65, for a total value of $6,202,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 513,698 shares in the company, valued at $374,819,745.70. The trade was a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,112 shares of company stock valued at $35,878,612 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HUBS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upgraded HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $730.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $863.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBS

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.