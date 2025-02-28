Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 122.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Humana by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 2.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Humana by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Humana by 6.7% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $261.49 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.31 and a 52 week high of $406.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Humana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $247.00 to $308.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.68.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

