Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 3,397 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 1,945.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 399.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average of $37.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 5.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AA. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alcoa to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Alcoa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

