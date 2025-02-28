Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,244,000 after purchasing an additional 71,798 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth about $787,000. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,067,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Spire by 116.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in Spire by 175.5% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 15,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Stock Performance

Shares of Spire stock opened at $75.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.58. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.27 and a fifty-two week high of $76.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Spire Cuts Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.08). Spire had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 7.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SR. StockNews.com downgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul D. Koonce purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.61 per share, for a total transaction of $73,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,504.25. This trade represents a 70.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $77,590.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 2,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,544.89. This represents a 30.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

