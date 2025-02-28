Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 21,012 Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Varex Imaging as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VREX. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 13.7% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VREX opened at $12.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $529.42 million, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.62. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $18.30.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VREX. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

