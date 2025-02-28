Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,567 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 73.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its position in shares of GSK by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in GSK by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 789 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

GSK opened at $37.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.30. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. Equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.3932 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.74%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

