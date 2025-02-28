Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 31.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Saul Centers Price Performance

Saul Centers stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $42.39.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Saul Centers

Saul Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.