Ieq Capital LLC Buys 1,185 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 290.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Barclays by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,116,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after acquiring an additional 45,073 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $15.70 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Barclays had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2737 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Analysis on Barclays

Barclays Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.