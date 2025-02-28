Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 45.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.73 and a 12-month high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

