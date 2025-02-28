Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,123,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,509,000 after buying an additional 66,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,114,000 after acquiring an additional 25,332 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 107.0% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,842,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,258,000 after purchasing an additional 952,214 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,311,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,220,000 after acquiring an additional 51,936 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $56,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,587.20. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $39.49 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average of $45.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.17 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.45%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POR. Barclays decreased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

