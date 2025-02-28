Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Heritage Insurance as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth about $1,541,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 412.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 27.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 79,802 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 28,416.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 87,240 shares during the period. 59.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.45.

Heritage Insurance declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

