Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,955,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,681,000 after buying an additional 151,495 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,215,000 after acquiring an additional 50,804 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 600,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 24,535 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,115,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 417,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $21.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.80. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $24.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.40.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steve Miller sold 50,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $1,096,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 686,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,065,822.28. The trade was a 6.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Baird R W raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

