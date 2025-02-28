Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 30,223 Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 30,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOPE. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.5% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 48,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 13.6% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Hope Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.15. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $14.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.46.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 9.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 68.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 4,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $49,508.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,928.61. This represents a 17.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

