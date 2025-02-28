Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,194 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Moderna by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Moderna by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 311.2% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their target price on Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

Moderna Stock Down 7.4 %

MRNA stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.59.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

