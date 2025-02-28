Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,412 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $219.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.69. The stock has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.98. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.31 and a 12-month high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.75.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

