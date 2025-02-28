Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.6% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in STERIS by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in STERIS by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Trading Down 1.4 %

STE opened at $219.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.45 and its 200-day moving average is $223.13. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $197.82 and a 52-week high of $248.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 0.84.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 48.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on STE. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STE

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.