Ieq Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,777 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Blend Labs were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Blend Labs by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blend Labs by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blend Labs by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 299,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blend Labs by 7.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth $63,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Blend Labs Price Performance

Shares of BLND stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Blend Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities began coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Blend Labs from $3.40 to $3.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Blend Labs from $3.25 to $3.85 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Blend Labs

Insider Transactions at Blend Labs

In related news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 56,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $310,695.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 331,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,215. The trade was a 14.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Kneafsey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 776,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,311.07. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 270,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,254. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Blend Labs

(Free Report)

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.