Ieq Capital LLC Has $320,000 Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Fortive by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In related news, CEO James A. Lico sold 196,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $15,763,884.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,509,043.38. This trade represents a 27.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Price Performance

Fortive stock opened at $79.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $66.15 and a one year high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Fortive from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortive

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.