Ieq Capital LLC Has $336,000 Stake in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,231 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Warby Parker by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,645,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,047,000 after purchasing an additional 89,835 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,073,000 after buying an additional 69,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Warby Parker by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,187,000 after buying an additional 144,623 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Warby Parker by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,939,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,666,000 after acquiring an additional 232,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 12.8% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,315,000 after acquiring an additional 211,050 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -90.02 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average is $20.55. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $28.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $1,380,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,206.97. This trade represents a 80.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 14,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $335,826.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,591.06. This represents a 7.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 608,032 shares of company stock worth $15,188,364 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

WRBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair raised Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

Warby Parker Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

