Ieq Capital LLC Has $360,000 Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 262.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,589 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 47.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.06. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -12.96%.

In related news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $588,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,743.68. This represents a 71.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $2,044,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,549,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,771,330.09. This represents a 12.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

