Ieq Capital LLC Has $377,000 Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,739,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,062,000 after purchasing an additional 298,307 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,813,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,373,000 after purchasing an additional 753,464 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,748,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,264,000 after buying an additional 997,353 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,567,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,562,000 after buying an additional 248,701 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 21.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,287,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,281 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

INVH opened at $33.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.45. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $659.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.38%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

