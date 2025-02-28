Ieq Capital LLC Has $385,000 Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Creative Planning increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,185,000 after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $104.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $95.97 and a 52 week high of $118.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.75 and its 200-day moving average is $111.72.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The firm had revenue of $311.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.85 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 24.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 128.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRT

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.