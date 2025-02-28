Ieq Capital LLC Invests $348,000 in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 92,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 66,755 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 30,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNW. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.58.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $90.85 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $66.77 and a one year high of $95.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.14.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 12.26%. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.80%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

