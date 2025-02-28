Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,896 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $87.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.21 and a twelve month high of $91.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.91%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

