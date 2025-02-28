Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in ING Groep by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 4.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

ING Groep Stock Performance

NYSE ING opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.74. The company has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.46. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $18.72.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). ING Groep had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 28.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

