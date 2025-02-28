Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,226 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Palliser Capital UK Ltd grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 989,417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,188,000 after buying an additional 674,117 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,528,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,247,475,000 after acquiring an additional 485,731 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1,773.2% in the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 426,922 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,384,000 after acquiring an additional 404,131 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 35.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,340,000 after purchasing an additional 358,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $20,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.3 %

RIO opened at $60.77 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $57.85 and a 12 month high of $74.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.90. The company has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $2.23 dividend. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

