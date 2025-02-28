Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Blue Bird by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLBD. StockNews.com upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $63.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.21.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Blue Bird Co. has a 12-month low of $31.42 and a 12-month high of $59.40.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 75.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Blue Bird

In other Blue Bird news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $108,565.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,871.68. This trade represents a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blue Bird Profile

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Featured Stories

