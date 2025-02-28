Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 12.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

EEFT opened at $100.92 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.07 and a 1 year high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.29.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.23). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 21,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.56, for a total transaction of $2,224,365.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423,437.20. This trade represents a 29.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

