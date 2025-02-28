Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $673,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 27.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 31,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 30.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 720,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 167,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $47,424.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,488.20. The trade was a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $258,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,842.94. This represents a 21.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,335 shares of company stock valued at $4,453,012 over the last three months. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.72. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $25.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.38 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,636.87% and a negative net margin of 137.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.