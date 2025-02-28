Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 16,943 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 444.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,943 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 453.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,438,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373,412 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 400.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 534,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 427,573 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 458.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 430,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 352,994 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 398.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 295,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 236,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 392.6% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 199,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Nomura cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $17.40 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of RDY stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $16.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 17.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

