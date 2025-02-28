Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 1,853 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 80,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 32.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.8% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

NYSE:HI opened at $29.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.43. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $50.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently -28.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Hillenbrand from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

