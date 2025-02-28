Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 226 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Diageo by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO opened at $108.53 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $105.72 and a 12-month high of $153.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.11.

Diageo Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

