Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 912 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 37.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,012,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,707,000 after purchasing an additional 813,634 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $2,260,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 50.3% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 43,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

SNX opened at $137.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $101.21 and a 12-month high of $145.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.15 and a 200-day moving average of $124.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.08, for a total value of $114,171.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,804.48. This represents a 14.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Zammit sold 6,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $975,689.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,681,372. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,289 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,500 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Stories

