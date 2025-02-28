Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Dutch Bros by 269.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $76.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 224.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.73. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $86.88.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 755,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $58,728,979.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,903,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,674,752.68. This represents a 20.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 262,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $19,629,891.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,640,779 shares in the company, valued at $197,451,045.83. This trade represents a 9.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock worth $201,509,627 over the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BROS shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised Dutch Bros from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on BROS

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.