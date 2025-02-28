Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,156 G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 31,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 59,718 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 977,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,196 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 345.5% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 339,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,078,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $36.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.07.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The textile maker reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.33. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

