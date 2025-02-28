Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 14,358 Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAHC. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 63.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAHC stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.24. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $895.52 million, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 25.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAHC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

