Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 17,051 EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 100.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in EverQuote by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,515 shares in the company, valued at $570,300. This represents a 6.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 14,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $254,449.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 137,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,355.04. This trade represents a 9.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,806 shares of company stock worth $1,262,374 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVER has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

EverQuote Stock Up 0.2 %

EVER opened at $25.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average of $20.17. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $911.35 million, a P/E ratio of 75.82 and a beta of 0.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. EverQuote had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $147.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.83 million. Equities analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

