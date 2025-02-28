Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,320 Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Brady by 1.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 10,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brady by 80.3% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Brady by 59.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Stock Down 0.3 %

BRC stock opened at $72.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.76. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $77.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.03). Brady had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $356.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Brady Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.