Ieq Capital LLC Sells 102 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,361 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in F5 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,726,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 24.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $90,090,000 after purchasing an additional 81,005 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 457.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 25,748 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of F5 by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 194,820 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $48,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of F5 by 14.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,536 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $15,532,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FFIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $262.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.00.

Shares of FFIV opened at $290.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.01 and a fifty-two week high of $313.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.55 and a 200 day moving average of $243.60.

In related news, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.26, for a total transaction of $75,206.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,452. The trade was a 55.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.33, for a total transaction of $1,188,320.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,915,557.12. This represents a 13.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,060 shares of company stock worth $4,477,083. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

