Ieq Capital LLC Sells 12,477 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,477 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 38,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 129,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,692,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,622,000 after buying an additional 103,008 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 43,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.0 %

ENB opened at $41.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.94. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $45.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.81%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

