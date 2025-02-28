Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,542 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Wit LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% in the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,575.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.34. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.