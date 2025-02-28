Ieq Capital LLC Sells 2,931 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in PTC by 70.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of PTC by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Stock Down 0.2 %

PTC stock opened at $162.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.53 and a 52 week high of $203.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.45 and a 200 day moving average of $182.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PTC

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $1,075,298.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,344,221.91. This trade represents a 19.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 10,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.34, for a total transaction of $2,054,398.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,389,091.56. This represents a 15.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.