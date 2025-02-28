Ieq Capital LLC Sells 3,211 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 23,925 shares in the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 227,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 761,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after buying an additional 26,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBD. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.20.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,094,228.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,558.12. This represents a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

