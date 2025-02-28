Ieq Capital LLC Sells 3,463 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,159 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 31.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1,458.3% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 374 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $130,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,126.76. The trade was a 9.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,047,020. The trade was a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,095. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $130.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

